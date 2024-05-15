Wednesday, May 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

IED blast inside house kills five in South Waziristan

IED blast inside house kills five in South Waziristan
APP
May 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar, National

PESHAWAR   -   At least five people from the same family including women were killed when a  improvised explosive device (IED) blast occurred inside a house in South Waziristan on Tuesday morning. According to police the incident took place in Tangi Badinzai area of Laddha tehsil in South Waziristan where the blast of an IED killed five family members. The initial reports said two women were among those killed in the blast. The family had shifted to the house some days back. Police said the house was rented out to an Afghan national, adding that frequent visits of suspected people to the house were witnessed by the locals. Police asserted that the blast was most probably a result of accidental flareup of the explosives stored inside the house. Those killed in the blast were identified as Banot Khan, his wife, daughter, son Shahzeb and another unidentified child. Police have started a thorough investigation into the incident.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1715731399.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024