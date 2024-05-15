IHC reserves verdict in Imran bail plea in £190m case

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court Tuesday reserved its verdict in PTI founder Imran Khan’s bail petition in the 190-million-pounds case.

A division bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri conducted hearing of Imran’s bail plea in this case and reserved the judgment after hearing the arguments of both the sides.

During the hearing, NAB Prosecutor Amjad Pervez presenting his arguments said that the money should have come to the government of Pakistan and the Supreme Court mentioned in its order that the money belonged to the state of Pakistan while the amount was wrongly sent to its account.

He said that the Asset Recovery Unit told the prime minister that it was their success in securing this money while according to the documents, the money could not have been transferred without the permission of the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Addressing the prosecutor, Justice Jahangiri said that you do not have any documentation of this and it’s all verbal talk. He added that you were earlier asked if you have the order of freezing or de-freezing the accounts and you said you do not have any of those documents.

The NAB lawyer was questioned about the evidence of out-of-court settlements by both the judges. Justice Jahangiri asked that what will you say about the money transferred before the note given to the prime minister?

The NAB prosecutor replied that this money was transferred after the confidentiality deed while the PTI founder was the head of the Assets Recovery Unit.

The judge asked that it is not written in the confidentiality deed that the money will be deposited in the Supreme Court’s account. The NAB prosecutor asserted that this confidentiality deed was a huge fraud.

Then, the IHC bench inquired that how the deed was related to PTI founder. Amjad said that a public servant cannot accept a gift from a person whose case is pending with him. He also added that 458 kanals of land were purchased and transferred to the name of Zulfi Bukhari.

The judge asked who transferred the land. Pervez replied that the land was bought from private people and transferred in the name of Zulfi Bukhari. This happened during Asset Recovery Unit’s correspondence with NCA and Al-Qadir Trust did not exist when the land was transferred.