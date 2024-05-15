India exposing its extremist mindset: Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said India was exposing its reckless and extremist mindset by issuing irresponsible statements against Pakistan.

In response to a series of Pakistan-related remarks made recently by the Indian Prime Minister, External Affairs Minister and other cabinet members, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said: “We are witnessing an alarming surge in anti-Pakistan rhetoric from various Indian leaders amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha election campaign. We outrightly reject these irresponsible statements, which cover a wide array of topics including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, counter-terrorism efforts, state of bilateral relations, and nuclear capabilities.”

Regrettably, she said, “these statements reflect an unhealthy and entrenched obsession with Pakistan and reveal a deliberate intent to exploit hyper-nationalism for electoral gains. These also signify a desperate attempt to deflect attention from mounting domestic and international criticism.”

Baloch added: “The bravado and jingoism exhibited by Indian leaders expose a reckless and extremist mindset. This mindset calls into question India’s capacity to be a responsible steward of its strategic capability. On the other hand, the purpose of Pakistan’s strategic capability is to safeguard its sovereignty and defend its territorial integrity. Pakistan has also clearly demonstrated its resolve to defend itself in the past, and would not hesitate to do so in the future should the Indian side choose to embark on a misadventure.”

Just a few months ago, she said, “We exposed details of India’s campaign of extrajudicial and transnational assassinations on Pakistani soil. India’s continuous emphasis on its readiness to take aggressive actions within Pakistan constitutes a tacit admission of guilt.”

Regarding the inflammatory rhetoric about Azad Jammu and Kashmir, she said, “we reiterate that historical facts, legal principles, moral considerations, and ground realities refute India’s baseless claims. Jammu and Kashmir remains an internationally-recognized disputed territory, and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions clearly mandate a plebiscite under UN auspices for its final determination. No amount of inflated Indian statements can change this reality. India should, therefore, focus on implementing these resolutions instead of indulging in fantasies of grandeur.”

Baloch said: “We urge Indian politicians to cease dragging Pakistan into their domestic politics for electoral gains and to handle sensitive strategic matters with the utmost caution. We call upon the international community to take note of Indian leadership’s belligerent rhetoric, which poses a grave threat to regional peace and stability.

She said the vision of peace, progress, and prosperity in South Asia can only be realized through the peaceful resolution of all outstanding disputes, including Jammu and Kashmir, and a shift from confrontation to cooperation.