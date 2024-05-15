Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav continues to rule T20I rankings

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav continues to rule T20I rankings
Web Sports Desk
5:24 PM | May 15, 2024
Sports

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav continues to rule the T20I rankings as the International Cricket Council (ICC) released the latest rankings on Wednesday.

According to details, Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan is in the third spot, and Pakistan white-ball captain Babar Azam retained the fourth position in the T20I rankings.

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman had climbed four spots to secure the 57th position.

Both Bangladesh cricketers Shakib Al Hasan and Wanindu Hasaranga shared the number one spot in the all-rounder rankings.

England's Adil Rashid continued to retain the first position in the bowlers ranking.

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi continued to retain the 14th position in the bowlers rankings.

Web Sports Desk

Sports

