Wednesday, May 15, 2024
JAAC ends protests in AJK after govt accepts demands

Our Staff Reporter
May 15, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), an alliance of civil rights group, on Tuesday called off their protest march in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) after several days of clashes over high prices in which four people were killed and over 100 injured, officials said.

The protesters called off the march a day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved a grant of Rs23 billion to help meet most of their demands, which included subsidies on flour and electricity prices.

The alliance’s head, Shaukat Nawaz Mir, announced the decision in Muzaffarabad yesterday. “The government has accepted all of our demands,” he said, calling on protesters to return to their homes and businesses.

“The shutterdown strike is being terminated,” he affirmed, citing the government’s commitment to reduce wheat prices by Rs1,100 per 40kg and provide electricity at production cost.

Emphasizing the formation of a judicial commission to scrutinize the perks enjoyed by the ruling elite, the JAAC representative assured the release of all detainees and the nullification of cases filed against demonstrators.

“Our movement revolved around three fundamental demands: affordable flour, electricity, and the dismantling of elite privileges,” remarked Mir, lamenting the disruption of internet services, hindering the dissemination of successful negotiation outcomes.

