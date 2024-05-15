Japanese singer’s performance held at embassy

ISLAMABAD - A special event featuring a performance by young Japanese musician Kenta Shoji was held at the residence of WADA Mitsuhiro, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan yesterday, attended by a number of guests and music lovers. As the event started, Mr. KENTA first mesmerised the audience with his mastery over playing the piano which was followed by captivating songs that he sung in Japanese, English and Urdu language. The singer from Kyoto, Japan, took the audience by surprise when he sang popular Pakistani hits by Vital Signs “Dil Dil Pakistan” and “Aitebar” and received a great applause from each one the attendees. Kenta started playing the piano at the age of 20. He has produced a wide range of vocal/ piano songs covering his favourite genres of music such as Soul, R&B, Rock, Pop and Jazz. In 2022, he launched his album “Skip”. The following year, he started travelling around the world performing his music on the streets and at various live music events.