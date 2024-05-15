Killers of double murder held

MULTAN - Multan Police claimed to have arrested two killers involved in double murder on past Eid-ul-Fitr day when a scuffle broke out between the gangsters.

The alleged killers were identified as Makhdoom Bilal alias Pooma and Jam Saqib alias Saqi taken into custody. The police recovered the murder weapon, Kalashankof from Jam Saqib and also registered separate case of keeping illegal weapon with him. On the Eid day, the murder was carried out by the killers who are sons of a local public officer. The accused dragged the opposite party at Daera Din Panah by posing challenge. When the youth reached over the place, Makhdoom Bilal and Jam Saqib opened straight fire and killed them on the spot, said the police.

Two youngsters die in road accident

Two youngsters crushed to death after their motorcycles collided head-on and in the meantime another tractor trolley crushed the both motorcyclists, near Head Nau Bahar, on Monday late night.

According to Rescue 1122, the deceased are identified as Tanveer (29) son of Shabbir, resident of Chowk Shehbaz and Aman Ullah (18) son of Muhammad Nawaz resident of Nag Shah. Another youngster named Hassan son of Azhar, resident of Deenpur also sustained injuries in the mishap. The police concerned are starting investigation of the incident.