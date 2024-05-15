KP CM aide bans free stay of VIPs in govt rest houses

Peshawar - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism, Culture, Archeology and Museums, Zahid Chanzeb has immediately imposed ban on the free stay of VIPs and families in government rest houses managed by the Department of Tourism and Culture and Tourism Authorities across the province.

A written order has also been issued in this regard. The Tourism Advisor has taken this step in the light of certain public complaints that he received for the last some days. He was constantly receiving complaints from the public that ordinary tourists sometimes do not get accommodation in government rest houses, cottages and camping pods managed by the Department of Tourism and Culture, while VIPs and their families stay in them, get free facilities and stay there for many days.

Zahid Chanzeb also issued instructions to all relevant authorities including the DGs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cultural and Tourism Authority, Kalash Development Authority, Galyat Development Authority, Kaghan Development Authority, Upper Swat Development Authority and Kumrat Development Authority that weather the VIPs including himself or their families stay in these rest houses according to the capacity, they should also be charged with full dues as per law.