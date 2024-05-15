KP traders demand fixation of power, gas tariff on AJK pattern

PESHAWAR - A day after the announcement of huge subsidy on electricity and flour rates for Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the business community on Tuesday demanded the federal government to fix electricity and gas rates for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on pattern of Kashmir for next 20 years to put the province on the path of sustainable economic growth aimed to bring prosperity and progress.

The businessmen sought fixation of electricity and gas tariff by following the formula of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and reduction in income tax, and sale tax by giving 50 per cent concession. The community want all this matter be passed from the both houses of the parliament and provide legal and constitutional protection on relief to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, aimed to boost industrialization and create further business and jobs opportunities for people.

“We only want to get due rights of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa guaranteed in the Constitution of the country,” they said. They added that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is producing electricity and gas in surplus quantity and at low-cost against its demand but the province is buying the same electricity at exorbitant rates, which is unfair and unjustifiable, and resultantly bringing the industry and business into standstill situation, said Fuad Ishaq, president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, according to a statement issued here on Tuesday.

Similarly, he said total gas production of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 615 MMCFDs against its demand of 200MMCFDs and rest of 415 MMCFDs were been given to the national grid if the 200MMCFDs were fully supplied with proper gas pressure to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so the gas issues would be resolved.

He added that the rate of 200 MMCFDs to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was also charged equal to other provinces, which is totally unjustifiable and unfair.

Fuad Ishaq said Article 158 of the Constitution has guaranteed the first right of natural gas and other resources of the province where well-head is located. He, however, lamented that despite being a net exporter and surplus gas producer, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been put into the RLNG basket and rates charged to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa consumers is equal to major provinces, which is totally unfair and unacceptable.

The SCCI chief said electricity rates were also charged equal to major provinces, contrary to the central government giving royalty at rate of Rs1.5 per unit only. According to reports, he said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa outstanding power dues/arrears had escalated to Rs1.5 trillion if this hefty amount would timely be released that will change the destiny of the province and bring economic prosperity and development.

In the prevailing situation, Ishaq said industrial growth is negative and many production units were near to closure and others are on the brink of closure which may trigger further unemployment in the province.

Fuad Ishaq demanded the review of IPPs agreements to take Pakistan out of this mess and resolve the circular debt issue once for all. He also demanded provision of concessional loans on single digit. He added all low markup rates concessional loans are laying, is not ideally utilizing, therefore, all loans should be converted to single digit markup rate. He reiterated his firm resolve to take up KP’s electricity and gas issues with the centre.