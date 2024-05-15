Kundi reaffirms pledge to safeguard rights of KP masses

Peshawar - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding the rights of the masses through collaborative efforts with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The KP Governor extended an open invitation to all political parties, stating that the doors of the Governor House are accessible to workers from across the political spectrum.

In “Meet the Press” programme at Multan Press Club, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said, “I assure the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that I will spare no effort to ensure their rights are protected.” He reiterated his intention to prevent the masses from enduring hardships stemming from political discord with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Responding issue of law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Governor Faisal Kundi highlighted the resource constraints faced by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, pointing out disparities in salaries compared to their counterparts in other provinces. He expressed determination to secure maximum support from the federal government to address the problems.

In response to queries regarding political difference with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kundi emphasised his primary focus on forging coordination and collaboration with the provincial government for the welfare of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s masses. He extended a goodwill gesture to the KP Chief Minister, inviting him to the Governor House to prioritise the uplift the province, and setting aside political differences.

Acknowledging his political mentors, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari, Governor Kundi expressed his respect for politicians and showed readiness to engage in dialogue with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the betterment of the province.

In reply to a question, Kundi urged all provincial governments to address the ongoing wheat crisis, recognising the plight of the farming community. He underscored the importance of acknowledging positive developments in each province and fostering healthy competition for progress instead of political differences and point scoring.

Replying to a question about imposition of Governor’s Rule, Kundi stated that they were political persons and committed to democratic principles.

On the issues of “Seraiki Waseeb”, Governor Kundi commended the Pakistan People’s Party for consistent efforts in providing relief to the region. Responding to a question on law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Governor asserted the state’s resolve to engage with those abiding by the country’s Constitution while sternly dealing with those who challenge Constitution’s sanctity.