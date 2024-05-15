LHC nullifies victory notification of PML-N MPA Rana Arshad

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday nullified the victory notification of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Rana Arshad from PP-133, Nankana Sahib.

Justice Shahid Karim of the LHC passed the orders on a petition filed by rival independent candidate Muhammad Atif challenging the notification of Rana Arshad’s victory.

According to the petitioner's stance, he was succeeded after getting over 35,000 votes as per Form 45. However, the Election Commission ordered a recount contrary to the law. In the recount, Rana Arshad was declared successful with over 25,000 votes, said the petitioner.

The notification of the petitioner's success had already been issued. However, the Election Commission unlawfully issued a notification of Rana Arshad's success.

The court, in response to the petition, declared the notification of Rana Arshad's victory null and void and ordered the issuance of the petitioner's notification as an MPA.