Modern equipment to be purchased to improve security of Punjab CM's residence

Loopholes have been observed in the security audit of Jati Umra residence of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The Punjab IGP has decided to purchase state-of-the-art equipment to improve and strengthen security of chief minister's residence.

The IGP has requested funds amounting to Rs149.1 million from the Punjab government for purchase and installation of security equipment.

The CCTV cameras, LEDs, lights, poles, generators, barbed wires and other security devices will be used to tighten the security and make it foolproof.

Police sources said in order to improve security, equipment would be purchased at the earliest. Police have demanded funds to improve security of the other residences.

And after the release of funds, contracts will be made by issuing tenders for purchase of goods.