NA speaker meets Japan’s envoy, discusses parliamentary cooperation, economic ties

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that Pakistan and Japan enjoy cordial relations based on trade and economic cooperation between the two nations.

He said that enhancing economic, trade, and parliamentary cooperation between both countries would usher into a new era of regional prosperity and development. He expressed these views during his meeting with Mitsuhiro WADA, the Japanese Ambassador who called on him at Parliament House, Islamabad. He said that Pakistan values high its ties with Japan and wants to further strengthen these ties. “Pakistani Parliament strongly desires to enhance parliamentary relations between parliaments of both the friendly countries,” he added.

The Speaker urged the need for regular exchanges of Parliamentary delegations to further strengthen all-encompassing robust bilateral relations. While emphasizing the role of Parliamentary diplomacy, the Speaker remarked that parliamentary friendship groups are significant forums to deepen ties between Pakistan and Japan. He also said that Pakistan has vast opportunities, especially in the agriculture sector to be explored. He extended invitation to the Speaker and Parliamentarians of the Japanese Assembly to visit Pakistan.

Appreciating Pakistan’s economic potential, Mitsuhrio WADA, the Japanese Ambassador highlighted that Japan would continue to work with Pakistan to strengthen economic relations with Pakistan. He endorsed Ayaz Sadiq’s proposal for diversification of trade and economic relations. He also assured the Speaker of his country’s assistance in the socio-economic development of Pakistan. He further added that Pakistan is a significant pillar in Japan’s outreach towards South Asia.