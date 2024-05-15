Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Naval chief visits PAF War College

Staff Reporter
May 15, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Chief of Naval Staff, Pakistan Navy Admiral Naveed Ashraf, visited PAF Air War College Institute, Faisal, according to the ISPR. On his arrival, the Naval Chief was received by Air Vice Marshal Amir Shahzad, President Air War College Institute, Faisal. The chief guest congratulated the AWCI faculty for achieving the educational standards worthy of an institute of the highest calibre and emphasized upon the importance of preparing future military leadership capable of facing modern day challenges of aerial warfare. The Chief of the Naval Staff addressed participants of the Air War Course, acknowledging the vital role and sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces in safeguarding the nation, the ISPR concluded.

