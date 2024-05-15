NHA appoints junior officer as Member Central Zone

ISLAMABAD - The National Highway Authority while ignoring the principles of merit has appointed a Grade-20 officer of the engineering cadre as Member Central Zone at the time when at least four Grade-21 officers are waiting for the posting.

The post of the member is of Grade-21 but there were some examples of appointment of even Grade-19 officers as members but it happened mostly when officers in senior grade were not available.

However, surprisingly, in a recent appointment upon the retirement of Mukhtar Ahmed Durrani as the last incumbent of the post of Member Central Zone, the management instead of appointing amongst Grade-21 officers has opted to give look after charge to a junior officer of Grade-20 Iftikhar Ahmed Sajid.

It is pertinent to mention here that at present three officers of Grade-21 Shahid Ahsan, Tufail Shaikh and Azeem Tahir are awaiting posting as members while another Grade-21 officer Nadeem Wahla is posted on a non-approved post of the Member Public Private Partnership.

The audit in the past also questioned such postings while the Public Accounts Committee has also issued strict directions in this regard to avoid appointment of junior officers on higher positions.

When contacted, the Director Public Relations NHA Dr Sohail Aftab informed that it is a stopgap arrangement and a regular member would be appointed very soon as the incumbent management believed in all appointments purely on merit.

He explained that Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan desired appointment of members from a panel of senior available officers but after proper interviews to pick suitable officers for the job.

He said due to the pressing engagements of the minister, interviews could not be arranged. “A senior and suitable officer would be posted on this important post.”

Meanwhile, in another rare move, the federal government has appointed a Grade-20 officer of Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service Mansoor Azam as new Member Admin — a post which was considered as a prized position for the officers of Pakistan Administrative Services and usually they are appointed.