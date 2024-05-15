Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Operationalise inactive, damaged water filtration plants at the earliest: CM

Our Staff Reporter
May 15, 2024
LAHORE   -   Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Tuesday directed to operationalize all inactive and damaged water filtration plants at the earliest. “Entrust the management of all filtration plants to a single authority,” said chief minister while chairing a special meeting on Aab-e-Pak Authority. She directed the authorities concerned to install new filtration plants on priority basis in areas with salty water. Madam Chief Minister said,”All resources should be used to provide clean water to the citizens.” She sought a comprehensive plan to provide clean drinking water in every area. Earlier, a report on the status of 5027 water filtration plants across Punjab was presented in the meeting. Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister Local Government Zeeshan Rafique and Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik attended the meeting. Chief Secretary, Secretaries, Chief Executive Officer Aab-e-Pak Authority and other relevant officers were also present.

Our Staff Reporter

