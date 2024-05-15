Pakistan, China agree to accelerate progress on CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and China yesterday agreed to accelerate progress on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects. In this regard, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met with Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC), Liu Jianchao in Beijing. They discussed the longstanding cooperation and exchanges between the political parties of Pakistan and the Communist Party of China, said the Foreign Office in a statement issue here. Senator Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm support to China on its core issues while Minister Liu expressed China’s support for Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and high-quality socioeconomic development.

The two leaders also reaffirmed the importance of the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China and to further reinforce mutually beneficial collaboration. They also expressed joint determination to accelerate progress on all CPEC projects including ML-I upgradation, Gwadar Port and KKH realignment.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister expressed condolences and shock over Chinese casualties in the heinous Shangla attack. He reiterated Pakistan’s firm resolve to counter terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and to bring perpetrators of the Shangla attack to justice. He underlined the measures taken by Pakistan to ensure enhanced security of Chinese projects, personnel and institutions in Pakistan. Dar formally invited Liu Jianchao to visit Pakistan to co-chair the next meeting of CPEC Joint Consultative Mechanism of Political Parties this year.

Later, Ishaq Dar also held a meeting with Chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) Luo Zhaohui in Beijing. The two sides discussed CIDCA’s various projects for the socioeconomic development of Pakistan, especially Gwadar. They also discussed the development of the New Gwadar International Airport, which is expected to be completed and inaugurated this year.

The deputy prime minister appreciated CIDCA’s pivotal role in China’s support for development projects in developing countries including Pakistan. Chairman CIDCA expressed commitment to early implementation of CIDCA projects, which would give boost to the mutual vision of upgraded version of CPEC. Separately, Executive Vice President of China Three Gorges Corporation (CTG) and Chairman of China Three Gorges International Limited (CTGI) Wu Shengliang called on the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Beijing. He highlighted Government of Pakistan’s reform agenda and shared an overview of the opportunities for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), especially in infrastructure development and renewable energy sectors.

Dar appreciated the renewable energy projects of CTG in Pakistan, including in Karot and Jhimpir that serve as model projects. He noted renewable energy as one of the priority sectors identified by the new Government in Pakistan, along with the incentives offered to international investors in this regard.

Vice President CTG Wu reaffirmed CTG’s continued commitment to Pakistan and expressed his determination to expedite completion of the in-progress projects like Kohala and Mahl Hydro Power Projects, in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.