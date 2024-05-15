Pakistan conducts successful training launch of Fatah-II Guided Rocket System

Pakistan Army today conducted successful training launch of Fatah-II Guided Rocket System with a range of 400 kilometers.

According to ISPR, the launch was aimed at perfecting the launch drills and procedures.

Equipped with state-of-the-art navigation system, unique trajectory and manoeuvrable features, Fatah-II is capable of engaging targets with high precision and defeating any missile defence system.

Fatah-II is being inducted in Pakistan's Artillery Divisions for stand-off, precision engagement of deep targets.

The rocket system will significantly upgrade the reach and lethality of Pakistan Army's conventional arsenal.

The flight test was witnessed by Chief of the General Staff Pakistan Army, senior officers from the three services and dedicated scientists and engineers.

President, Prime Minister, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of Army Staff and all Services Chiefs have congratulated participating troops and scientists on this excellent achievement.