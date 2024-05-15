Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Pakistan gear up to host International Baseball League

Staff Reporter
May 15, 2024
LAHORE   -  The Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) has announced plans to host an international baseball league, signaling a significant leap forward in the sport’s development within the country. The announcement comes on the heels of the successful Punjab Chief Minister’s Baseball League. PFB Secretary Syed Fakhar Ali Shah confirmed that players from five nations, including India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and a team of American-Palestinian players, are eager to participate. The league will also see involvement from officials based in the United States, Japan, and Canada, highlighting its international scope. This groundbreaking event will feature 40 international athletes and is set to be organized with teams named after Pakistan’s four major cities, underscoring the national significance of the event. Shah, who also serves as the Vice President of the Baseball Federation of Asia and a member of its World Body, said: “The PFB aims not only to elevate the sport’s profile domestically but also to improve Pakistan’s current 6th place ranking in Asia. The league will showcase international and national players from the West and East Asian regions.” Additionally, the league will serve as a platform for players from across South Asia, West Asia, and East Asia, giving them exposure and potential opportunities to join Major League Baseball (MLB) or other professional leagues. Moazzam Khan Klair, PFB Executive Director, said: “Our goal is to nurture young talent and establish robust U-12 and U-15 teams, setting the foundation for future successes.” He also paid tribute to the late Syed Khawar Shah, crediting him with much of the progress baseball has made in Pakistan.

