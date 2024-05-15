Pakistan, US agree to boost cooperation in IT, telecom sector

Shaza Fatima noted that connectivity is the foundation of digitalisation, adding that steps are on for the provision of connectivity and quality broadband services in the country. Shaza said that the private sector has a very important role in the uplift of the economy, adding that the private sector is being fully supported under the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

US Ambassador Donald Blome said that the US will fully cooperate with Pakistan in the field of IT and Telecommunication. The meeting was also attended by Additional Secretary MoITT, Aisha Humera Moriani, Member IT Syed Junaid Imam and Member Telecom Muhammad Jahanzeb Rahim.