Peoples Party rejects claims about Bhutto family in property leaks

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday rubbished claims about Bhutto family in property leaks.

“All the national and international assets of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari have been declared in the Election Commission of Pakistan and FBR,” said Zulfikar Ali Bader, spokesperson to PPP chairman, in a statement. He added: “The whole world knows that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari grew up in exile. They resided in the mentioned properties during the exile of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto in Dubai. After the martyrdom of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, the properties in Dubai were inherited by her children.”

Gujranawala politician joins Peoples Party

Former judge of the Income Tax Shahid Iqbal Dhillon from Gujranwala yesterday joined the Pakistan People’s Party. Dhillon met PPP Parliamentarians Secretary General Syed Nayyer Bukhari and became part of the party’s membership drive. On this occasion, Syed Nayer Bukhari, stated that the PPP was the voice of the poor, the oppressed, the representative party of all classes, and a powerful advocate for the fundamental economic rights of the people.

“Practical steps are taken to solve the people’s problems during the PPP’s tenures in government, strengthening state institutions and constitutional bodies, economic growth accelerates,” he said. Bukhari further said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have remained the democratic and positive face of the country. “Even now, the President of the country, Asif Ali Zardari, with his wisdom and foresight, will lead the country out of crises and challenges,” he added. Bukhari said the only way to overcome every crisis was Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s 10-point public welfare program. He said the people consider Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as the hope of Pakistan to deliver national public services. Bukhari welcomed the newcomers on joining the party and urged them to play a political role in delivering the PPP manifesto door to door. “The PPP’s commitment to patriotism and democratic rights is exemplary,” he said.

On this occasion, Chaudhry Shahid Iqbal Dhillon said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto’s ideology was a guiding light for political workers. “The struggle for national solidarity and democratic rights of the Pakistan People’s Party is exemplary,” he said. The event was attended by PPP leaders Tansim Ahmed Qureshi, Arshad Allah Sindhu, Professor Dr. Mehdi Fazil Chaudhry, Chaudhry Abdul Jabbar Manj, and others.