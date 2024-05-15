PLTA to launch JTI program in Burewala: Rashid Malik

LAHORE - Rashid Malik, former Davis Cup player and recipient of the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, has committed to extending the Junior Tennis Initiative (JTI) to Burewala, aiming to cultivate local talent and foster long-term benefits in the region. During a visit organized by Amjad Hussain, the Principal of The City School Burewala, Malik highlighted the potential of the area for nurturing young athletes. “Our goal is to scout and develop fresh talent. We plan to train, coach, and groom these young players with the assistance of skilled coaches from the Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA),” he explained.

The expansion talks included a meeting with Col (R) Syed Ejaz Ahmad Bukhari, Principal of DPS Burewala, where Malik urged the adoption of the JTI program. He announced forthcoming initiatives, including the launch of the JTI at the Allied School Burewala Campus and the Punjab Group of Colleges Burewala Campus. Malik emphasized the importance of promoting tennis across Punjab, particularly in the underserved regions of South Punjab. “These areas are brimming with talented individuals who, with the right facilities and expert guidance, have the potential to achieve international success and bring honor to our country,” Malik stated.