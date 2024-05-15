PM orders privatisation of all SOEs, excluding strategic entities

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday instructed the Privatisation Commission to carry out the privatization of all state-owned enterprises (SOEs), excluding the strategic ones, regardless of their profitability or financial losses.

The prime minister, chairing a high-level meeting to review the matters related to the Ministry of Privatisation and Privatisation Commission, directed all the federal ministries to carry out the necessary procedures and extend their cooperation with the Privatisation Commission for the purpose.

In the meeting, the privatisation ministry and the Privatisation Commission presented a roadmap for the Privatisation Program 2024-29.

The prime minister said the government had nothing to do with running the businesses but was mandated to facilitate the investors. He viewed that the privatisation of SOEs would save the taxpayers’ money to help the government provide quality services to the people.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to a transparent process, the prime minister directed to live telecast the bidding and other procedures of the privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines and other entities.

During the briefing on the progress in the SOEs’ privatisation, the participants were told that the pre-qualification process for PIA privatisation would be completed by the end of this month. The consultation for privatisation of Roosevelt Hotel was underway and the government-to-government transaction of the First Women Bank was in process with the United Arab Emirates.

It was told that the power distribution companies had been included in the 2024-29 Privatisation Program and the privatisation of loss-making SOEs would be prioritised.

The participants were told that a pre-qualified panel of experts would be appointed at the Planning Commission for a swift and transparent privatisation process.

Federal ministers Khawaja Asif, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Jam Kamal Khan, Awais Ahmed Leghari, Abdul Aleem Khan, Dr Musaddik Malik and Ahad Khan Cheema, PM’s Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal, and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

‘Azad Jammu and Kashmir’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over loss of lives during the protest incidents in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and announced that he would visit Muzaffarabad within few days to hold further consultations over the issue. Addressing the participants of the federal cabinet meeting, the prime minister said that it was a matter of immense pain that few people lost their lives during the protest, besides damage caused to buildings. “It was a very unfortunate incident,” he said, adding that a police officer also lost his life, besides a number of personnel of law enforcement agencies were also hurt.

The prime minister and the members of the cabinet also offered Fateha for the departed souls.

The prime minister emphasized that maintaining law and order in the country was a priority so that the country could move on path of progress and prosperity.

“Azad Jammu and Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan as declared by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” he added.

The prime minister further said that he held meetings on the AJK issue and thanked President Asif Ali Zardari, political leaders of the allied parties, leaders of AJK chapter, AJK leadership and parliamentarians for their support and deliberations leading to decisions over the demands of protestors.

With consensus, the demands and requirements of the protestors were fulfilled and the federal government announced Rs 23 billion package for the people of AJK. He said that he had talked to AJK PM over the regrettable incident and stressed that voices of the public representatives should be heard and issues be resolved through dialogue. The prime minister also appreciated the AJK government that acted with full restraint as few elements were out to create chaos.

Also, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reiterated his desire to work with all the political forces to steer the country out of the problems faced by it and put its economy on upward trajectory.

He said that welfare of the people of Balochistan had been among the top priorities of the government.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Maulana Abdul Ghaffoor Haideri, a leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) who called on him.

Members of the National Assembly Usman Badini and Noor Aalam Khan were also present during the meeting, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, overall situation in the country including political was discussed.

They also exchanged views on different development projects in the Balochistan province.

The prime minister said that they would provide equal educational and job opportunities to the youth of Balochistan.

‘Imports through Gwadar Port’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to ensure routing a proportion of country’s imports, particularly related to the government, through the Gwadar Port.

The prime minister made this landmark decision with a view to fully operationalise the Gwadar Port.

He was chairing a high level meeting on the projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor and Chinese investment.

The prime minister instructed all the ministries to enhance collaboration for swift execution of the CPEC’s second phase and warned against any laxity by the ministries and government departments.

Instructing the provision of foolproof security to the Chinese workers, he said the promotion of trade and commerce ties with time-tested friend China was welcoming.

He told the meeting that Pakistan-China partnership was on the highest ever level, so the relevant officers and departments should strive for the positive outocmes of this relationship.

Federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Jam Kamal Khan, Ahad Khan Cheema, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, Dr Musaddik Malik, and Abdul Aleem Khan, SAPM Tariq Fatemi, PM’s Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal and relevant senior officers attended the meeting. The provincial chief secretaries joined the meeting via video link.