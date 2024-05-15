POs among 24 outlaws held

RAWALPINDI - The police arrested 24 outlaws including proclaimed offenders, recovered weapons, ammunition, drugs, fireworks and other material during separate actions in limits of different police stations of Rawalpindi Division on Tuesday.

According to details, during operations conducted in Gujar Khan, Civil Lines, Jatli, Dhamial, Taxila, Bani and City police stations jurisdiction, 10 drug peddlers including Abid, Husnain, Naveed Akhtar, Ahmed Hassan, Wajahat, Ghulam Abbas, Tahir, Malik Bhatti, Selman and Asif were apprehended with over five kilogram hashish, 85 litres liquor and 150 gram Ice.

Three proclaimed offenders including Lubna, Irshad and Shafqat wanted in separate cases were arrested during separate actions in Rata Amral and Civil Lines police stations jurisdiction.

Gujmandi Police arrested Tayyeb and Amaar involved in sale of fireworks while another accused Hamza was arrested by Nasirabad for illegally selling open petrol.

Eight accused involved in illegal arms possession and sale during separate actions in Nasirabad, Taxila, Rawat, Dhamial and Mandra police stations jurisdictions.

The police recovered a 222 bore Rifle, 11 pistols of 30 bore and iron fist from possession of the detainees including Riaz, Saqlain, Muhammad Sheraz, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Hassan, Muhammad Hariq, Muhammad Mursaleen and Muhammad Imran.