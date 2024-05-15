Wednesday, May 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Power ministry contradicts news item about increase in tariff

Power ministry contradicts news item about increase in tariff
Web Desk
4:55 PM | May 15, 2024
National

The Ministry of Power Division on Wednesday contradicted a news item aired on private television channels about an increase in power tariff. 

It clarified that the Power Division did not discuss increase in power tariff during talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said a statement issued here. 

Earlier, report surfaced claiming that the federal government had assured the IMF of increasing electricity and gas prices. 

The assurance was given after the global lender raised concerns over increase in circular debt in the power sector.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1715751002.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024