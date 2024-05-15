Power ministry contradicts news item about increase in tariff

The Ministry of Power Division on Wednesday contradicted a news item aired on private television channels about an increase in power tariff.

It clarified that the Power Division did not discuss increase in power tariff during talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said a statement issued here.

Earlier, report surfaced claiming that the federal government had assured the IMF of increasing electricity and gas prices.

The assurance was given after the global lender raised concerns over increase in circular debt in the power sector.