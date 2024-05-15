President lauds Green Pakistan Initiative

RAWALPINDI - President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday visited the Green Pakistan Initiative Headquarters where he was given a detailed briefing about the Initiative, Land Information and Management System operations. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were also present on the occasion, the President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release. The president was briefed about the improved water irrigation system based on modern patterns. A briefing was also given over agriculture, dredging of canals, IT-based operations and effective irrigation water system under the Green Pakistan Initiative. The president was also apprised of the concepts of model agri-farms and agricultural smart farms operations to facilitate the farmers’ community for progress of the agriculture sector. President Zardari appreciated the working of Green Pakistan Initiative and Land Information and Management System under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). While lauding the team of Green Pakistan Initiative, he stressed upon working with equal zeal for the national and economic development of the country.

For the bright future of Pakistan, the president also assured complete cooperation of all the provinces for achieving the objectives of Green Pakistan Initiative.