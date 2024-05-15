Wednesday, May 15, 2024
President, PM vow to fully eradicate menace of terrorism

Web Desk
2:12 PM | May 15, 2024
National

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to complete eradication of terrorism.

In a statement today, the President commended security forces for their successful operation in Sambaza area of Zhob.

He paid homage to Shaheed Major Babar Khan for rendering his life in the line of duty. He also appreciated his bravery, services and patriotism. He condoled with the bereaved family.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has paid tribute to Major Babar Khan Shaheed.

In a statement, he said he and whole nation is proud of the sacrifices of our valiant troops.

Prime Minister said the troops of Pakistan Army killed the terrorists while displaying exemplary courage and valiance.

Shehbaz Sharif said troops and officers of Pakistan Army have rendered unmatchable sacrifices for security of the country and eradication of terrorism.

The Prime Minister prayed for high place of martyred Major Babar Khan in heaven and fortitude to his family members.

