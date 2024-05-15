Wednesday, May 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Prison reforms are needed urgently, says provincial minister

APP
May 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   Sindh Minister of Prisons and Works and Services Ali Hassan Zardari has said that we are trying to improve the conditions of jails in Sindh according to the vision of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari. He expressed this while inspecting the various barracks, hospital and kitchen of Hyderabad Central Jail and reviewing the security arrangements on Tuesday.

The provincial minister stated that in order to reform the prisoners and make them respectable and productive citizens of the society, various skills are being trained to them in the vocational training institutes established in the prisons. On this occasion, the jail authorities gave a detailed briefing to the provincial minister regarding the jail manual and other important issues.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1715660673.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024