Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Punjab govt tables defamation bill, to also regulate social media

Web Desk
5:16 PM | May 15, 2024
National

The Punjab government has tabled the defamation law, which will also regulate social media.

Addressing the press conference in Lahore, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said on Wednesday: "Now, nobody will be allowed to insult others on social media. The affected person can file an application through the tribunal. The defamation case will have to wrap up within 180 days."

"Three proceedings will be held in 21 days," she said.

She said: "There is a dire need to end the process of hurling allegations against each other."

