Railways launches premium lounge car offering over 40 dishes

Pakistan Railways has introduced a new premium lounge dining car on the renowned Tezgam Express, elevating the travel experience for passengers.

Effective May 20, travellers aboard the Tezgam Express will have the opportunity to indulge in a diverse array of dining options within the comfort of the newly added dining facilities.

The premium lounge dining car boasts an extensive menu featuring over 40 dishes, ranging from soups to burgers, pizzas, and traditional karahi dishes, ensuring a delightful culinary experience for passengers. With a capacity to accommodate 35 diners simultaneously, the dining car offers ample seating space for passengers to enjoy their meals while traversing through picturesque landscapes.

The addition of the premium lounge dining car to the Tezgam Express follows the successful implementation of a similar dining facility on the Bahauddin Zakaria Express. Building upon the positive reception received by passengers on the Zakaria Express, Pakistan Railways has expanded the scope of its dining car initiative, with plans underway to introduce new dining facilities on the Khyber Mail and Allama Iqbal Express in the coming weeks.

In addition to enhancing onboard dining options, Pakistan Railways has achieved significant financial milestones, surpassing its income target by a remarkable Rs7 billion. According to Railways CEO Aamir Baloch, the railway's income has exceeded Rs70 billion, reflecting a robust performance and growing patronage from travellers.