Rs837.7m fine imposed on 8,018 power pilferers in 248 days

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 8,018 power pilferers during last 248 days and imposed a fine of over Rs837.7 million for stealing electricity in six circles of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive.

Spokesperson Tahir Sheikh said here on Tuesday that over 18.692 million detection units were charged and 7,892 cases were registered against power theft in various police stations whereas the police arrested 6400 pilferers so far in addition to recovery of Rs597.8 million from the power pilferers.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1,905 points in Faisalabad First Circle and imposed a fine of Rs198.5 million on them under the head of 4,496,000 detection units.

In Faisalabad Second Circle, the FESCO teams caught 1,428 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs150.7 million under 3,534,000 detection units.

Similarly, 908 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang circle and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs96.6 million under 2,698,000 detection units.

He further said that 1,172 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs128.5 million under 2,534,000 detection units. In Mianwali circle, 2,047 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs196.7 million for 4,108,000 detection units. The FESCO teams also caught 558 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh circle and they were fined with Rs66.4 million for 1,317,000 detection units, the spokesperson added.