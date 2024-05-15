Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Schedule of First Punjab Music Competition issued

Agencies
May 15, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

SARGODHA   -   A schedule of First Punjab Music Competition 2024 organised by the Punjab Council  of the Arts Sargodha division had been released on Tuesday. According to a handout issued here, in the first phase, district-level competitions would be held  on May 18, 2024 in  Khushab district, in Mianwali it would be held on May 20 while in  Bhakkar  the competition would be held on May 21 and in Sargodha district the programme would be organized on May 22. The competition is open to candidates aged 14 to 30 years. The competition will allow performances of Sufi poetry, national songs, folk songs and filmi songs. A division-level competition would be held among the winners of the district-level  competitions in the Sargodha Arts Council on May 23. Division-level position holders would be awarded Rs 40,000, 30,000, and 20,000, respectively. Winners of the division-level competition would participate in the provincial-level competition on June 22  in Lahore. The judges for the district and division-level competitions would be renowned singers Kamran Issa khelvi, Kashif Ali and Shabana Kausar.

PPP sees UK as important friend, says Bilawal Bhutto

Agencies

