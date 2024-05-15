Scholars for addressing regional fishing sector’s challenges

ISLAMABAD - An international workshop on sustainable development of fisheries in countries along the South China Sea was successfully held in Fangchenggang, Guangxi, China.

Purpose of the workshop was to bring together experts and scholars from China, Pakistan, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar, Thailand and other neighbouring countries, Gwadar Pro reported on Tuesday.

Hosted by South China Sea Fisheries Research Institute, CAFS, the workshop focused on academic exchanges regarding the management, conservation and sustainable use of marine fishery resources in the context of climate change, with the aim of promoting high-quality fisheries development in the region.

During the workshop, the participants delved into topics such as the impact of climate change on marine ecosystems, innovative fishing techniques, and the development of policies and frameworks for sustainable fisheries.

They shared their insights and experiences, discussing potential solutions to address the challenges faced by the regional fishing sector.

Aidah Abdul Wahid, a Pakistani PhD scholar from the Ocean University of China’s College of Fisheries, along with seven other students from Thailand, Indonesia, and Algeria, actively participated in the discussions.

She expressed her firm belief that sustainable fishing development is a common goal for all countries around the South China Sea. She highlighted China’s efforts and contributions in cooperation with neighbouring countries to jointly conserve fishery resources and maintain sustainable development.

Aidah, who hails from Gwadar Port in Balochistan, also appreciated China’s contribution to the construction and marine protection of her home port, which has become a strategic hub for trade and development in the region. She said, “I am deeply impressed by the advancements in sustainable fishery practices that I have witnessed here in China. I am eager to bring the valuable knowledge and experience I gained from the workshop back to my country and contribute to the conservation of our own marine resources.”

The workshop concluded with a call for continued cooperation and collaboration among all stakeholders in the South China Sea region to ensure the long-term sustainability of marine ecosystems and fishing resources.

It is a major step forward in promoting knowledge sharing and joint efforts to achieve sustainable fishing development in the region.