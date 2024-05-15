Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Seminar held in Lahore in memory of martyrs

Web Desk
10:48 AM | May 15, 2024
A seminar was organized at Alhamra Arts Council Lahore in memory of martyrs.

It was conducted on the occasion of the 11th martyrdom anniversary of Captain Salman Sarwar Shaheed, Sitara-e- Basalt.

Relatives of martyrs, students and civil society representatives participated in large numbers in the seminar.

Family members of martyrs of APS Peshawar also participated in the event.

The participants paid tributes to the sacrifices of the martyrs for the homeland.  They said the nation is proud of martyrs and Ghazis.

