Seven booked for torturing Mepco official

MUZAFFARGARH - Muzaffargarh Police on Tuesday booked seven outlaws for torturing an official of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) and snatching a mobile phone from him at Taleri Bypass.

According to police sources, Metre Reader Muhammad Irshaad identified power theft at a furniture shop owned by Rasheed Ahmed situated at Muhallah Roshinabad near Taleri Bypass in premises of city police station. The official was making video a wire hook as a proof of the power theft when the accused Rasheed Ahmed, Nazir Ahmed, Iqbal Hussain and Sohail Ahmed alongwith three unidentified accomplices attacked the official. The accused not only tortured the MEPCO official but also snatched his mobile phone and escaped from the scene. On the application of SDO MEPCO Muhammad Akram, the City police have registered the case against four nominated and three unknown under section 148,186,353,506,342 and 462. The power thieves would be arrested soon, police sources added.

Bail plea of Passco official rejected

Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) tahsil Jatoi, Ahsan Mehboob Bukhari on Tuesday rejected bail plea of regional manager Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (Passco) Ali Pur due to non-prosecution in a case regarding his alleged embezzlement in handling gunny bags. Passco official Sufyan Akram had approached the court with request to grant him pre arrest bail after a case was registered against him on the report of assistant commissioner Jatoi on allegations he was selling gunny bags to middle men instead of providing them to farmers for wheat procurement. The court granted him interim pre arrest bail. However, on Tuesday his bail was not confirmed and court rejected his request as he failed to appear before the court.