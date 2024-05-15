SHC orders swift action on missing persons recovery

The Sindh High Court has ordered swift action for the recovery of missing persons and the registration of cases against those responsible.

The SHC heard a case regarding the disappearance of a citizen from Karachi's central district.

The petitioner's counsel stated that Fazal Meer was apprehended by unidentified persons forcefully while he was picking up his brother after his release on bail from the central jail.

Justice Naimatullah remarked that such acts would not be tolerated, expressing dismay that one brother was missing while the other was released.

The court ordered the immediate tracing and recovery of the missing persons by registering cases.

Consequently, the SHC has sought response from the provincial and federal governments, as well as other relevant authorities by May 29.

The SHC has instructed the Sindh Interior Department to form a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to aid in the recovery of missing persons.