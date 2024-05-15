Sindh plans to set up more industrial zones in Karachi

Sindh Industries and Commerce Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that the provincial government is planning to establish new industrial zones across the province, primarily in Karachi, to attract local and foreign investments.

Addressing members of the Federal B. Area Association of Trade and Industry (FBATI), the minister said a one-stop solution plan for solving the problems of industrialists in the SITE office will be activated soon.

Additionally, the provincial government is planning to allocate funds in the Annual Development Plan (ADP) to develop the required infrastructure across the seven industrial zones in Karachi, aimed at facilitating existing industrialists in the province.

Dharejo said industrial zones are being considered at various locations, including Port Qasim, to enhance industrial activities and employment opportunities in the province and commercial capital.

He said the government has improved infrastructure in industrial zones and it would talk to the federal government about load-shedding of gas and electricity.

He also urged authorities to allocate funds promptly to renovate the dilapidated infrastructure of all seven industrial zones in Karachi without further delay.