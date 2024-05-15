South Punjab addl IGP inspects inter-provincial check posts for security measures

DG KHAN - South Punjab Additional IGP Muhammad Kamran Khan conducted a detailed inspection of security measures at inter-provincial check posts located on the borders of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan here on Tuesday. Accompanied by Regional Police Officer (RPO), Sajjad Hassan Khan, he inspected the check posts including Hazrat Khalid bin Waleed (Lakhani), Hazrat Umar Farooq (Jhangi), and Riwain Post Nakanai. Additional IGP also inspected inter-provincial check posts, border routes, and sensitive locations in the Tri-Border Area. He assessed the grading of security measures at inter-provincial check posts, deployment of personnel, vehicles, weapons, ammunition, patrols, checking procedures through thermal dome cameras, and provided facilities for dealing with any emergency situations, issuing instructions to remain alert at all times and to implement mock exercises.

He interacted with the deployed personnel at the check posts to identify issues and issued instructions for immediate resolution. Mr Kamran instructed for the speedy completion of construction work at the check posts, urgent construction of the boundary wall at Jhsngi check post and strengthening all patrols. Speaking on the occasion, Additional IGP Muhammad Kamran Khan stated that armored vehicles, the latest weapons, additional police personnel, and all necessary resources have been provided at the check posts.

Punjab Police are on high alert to ensure the protection of life and property of citizens in the toughest situations, and will ensure law enforcement, establishment of peace and security, and protection of life and property of citizens at all costs, he concluded.

Gang busted, bikes recovered

Civil Line police station busted a two-member gang involved in street crimes. SHO of Civil Lines police station said the accused identified as Abdul Waheed and Samiullah were held on direction of district police officer. Cash worth Rs40,000 with five motorbikes were recovered from their procession. He said the recovered amount and motorbikes were handed over to the real owners who had lodged FIRs in the police station. DPO Dera Ghazi Khan said that protection of lives and properties of masses remained the topmost priority of the police.