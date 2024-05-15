Success of Lunar Mission

The successful entry of Pakistan’s first satellite, AI Cube Qamar, into the orbit of the moon marks a moment of pride not only for the nation but also for the global community. The achievement not only fills the nation with pride on an international level but also serves as a tremendous morale booster for students aspiring to excel in this field.

These small steps will undoubtedly lead us to great success in space exploration in the future. With the help of this satellite, we can advance educational projects related to scientific research, technological advancements, and space exploration. Furthermore, the images of the moon captured by our satellite will be available for research purposes to our national space experts.

The success of this mission not only demonstrates that Pakistan has no shortage of capable individuals but also proves that despite limited resources, we can conquer the skies. However, it raises the question of why a country that launched its first weather rocket in 1962 still relies on friendly nations to launch satellites. With the provision of necessary resources and appropriate government oversight, we can swiftly navigate through new frontiers in space exploration.

ASLAM KHAN,

Turbat.