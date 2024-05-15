Wednesday, May 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Three terrorists eliminated in Zhob IBO

Major Babar Khan embraces martyrdorm

Three terrorists eliminated in Zhob IBO
Our Staff Reporter
May 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar, National

Zhob   -   Security forces on Tuesday, in an intelligence based operation (IBO) in general area Sambaza of Zhob District, killed three terrorists while a major embraced martyrdom, said ISPR in a statement.

During the operation, troops effectively engaged the terrorists, as result of which three terrorists were sent to hell. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists. However, during the intense exchange of fire, leading his troops from the front, Major Babar Khan,33, a resident of District Mianwali, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom. Sanitization operation was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist present in the area. “Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan. Such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” said the ISPR.

Incentives sought for furniture makers to boost exports

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1715660673.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024