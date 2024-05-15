Three terrorists eliminated in Zhob IBO

Zhob - Security forces on Tuesday, in an intelligence based operation (IBO) in general area Sambaza of Zhob District, killed three terrorists while a major embraced martyrdom, said ISPR in a statement.

During the operation, troops effectively engaged the terrorists, as result of which three terrorists were sent to hell. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists. However, during the intense exchange of fire, leading his troops from the front, Major Babar Khan,33, a resident of District Mianwali, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom. Sanitization operation was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist present in the area. “Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan. Such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” said the ISPR.