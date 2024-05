FAISALABAD - The district police have arrested two members of a dacoit gang involved in street crimes, here on Tuesday. According to a spokesperson, the police team raided and netted two accused identified as Asif Alias Chudu resident of Chak No 6-JB and Asif Alias Billa of Chak No 7-JB. The police recovered two pistols, cash, cell phones and motorcycles’ spare parts from them. The police have registered a case against the accused.