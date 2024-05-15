Weather Crisis

One of the worst problems that our country, Pakistan, is facing is not only poverty and unemployment but also the environment, which is in a crisis. There is a lot of pollution in the major cities of Pakistan, for instance, in Lahore and Karachi, and this has started to affect the lives and the health of people, which is in a very bad condition and is worsening as we speak. Pakistani cities, along with Indian cities, have been called one of the most polluted cities in the world, which is very sad and cause for concern. This has become a major problem, and people’s health is being affected; they are contracting diseases like cancer and TB, which is really terrible. There is a lot of smog in our cities, and it is becoming a very large problem. It has actually become a health crisis affecting everyone in the country. Our government is not doing enough to deal with this problem. We should take steps to reduce pollution. We should use it to build climate-resilient cities in Pakistan. This smog makes people sick, and people who used to enjoy a walk in a park in Lahore can no longer do so; they have difficulty breathing contract diseases and fall ill.

SAMEEN ASIM,

Lahore.