Woman, daughter killed over property dispute in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR - A woman and her daughter were killed and son injured in firing of armed men over property dispute here on Tuesday, police said.

According to details, the incident took place in suburban area of Bahawalpur where a man and his son barged into house of a man with whom they were in property dispute.

The culprits started firing at residents. Resultantly, a woman and her daughter were killed on the spot while a son was critically injured. Heavy contingent of police reached the scene after the incident and shifted the bodies and injured to hospital. The police after registering a case into the incident started raids to arrest the culprits.