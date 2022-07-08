Share:

PESHAWAR - According to a press release issued here on Monday, special secretary p&D abidullah Kakakhel inaugurated the campaign in Khyber pakhtunkhwa to give 7.8 million children deworming tablets as a preventative measure against gastrointestinal illnesses. During the campaign deworming tablets would be given to children in 25,000 schools, both private and public, besides students from religious seminaries in 22 districts of the province would also be administered tablets. school-going children studying in classes one to ten and out-of-school children in the age range of five to 14 years would be given deworming medicine till November 18.