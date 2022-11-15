Share:

The latest addition to the restrictions imposed on women by the Taliban leaders in Afghanistan includes a countrywide ban on the use of gyms and baths. This comes months after the order for creating segregated parks for women, compulsory head-to-toe clothing in public, prohibiting them from entering mid­dle and high school and putting severe limitations on the subjects they are allowed to study. This clamp down on the rights and free­doms of women was always a concern and with the way things are progressing, the situation is bound to get worse.

The institutionalised gender-based discrimination has now turned Afghanistan into a jail for most women, to the point that they have completely disappeared from public life. The inconvenience caused extends to all aspects of life; going to the gym is just as impossible as going to a park, most of which are not segregated as of yet. Leaving the house without dressing ‘appropriately’ is impossible and even when they do manage to leave, they are under constant surveillance.

The suffocating environment transcends beyond freedoms and targets basic rights like education. When the Taliban came into pow­er a year ago, they made certain promises that they have failed to live up to. Girls are still banned from gaining education beyond ele­mentary schools. Those who were enrolled in universities have been allowed to complete their degree but they are only allowed to study in segregated classes and should refrain from choosing subjects like civil engineering, journalism, agriculture, geology and even veteri­nary. This not only causes employment problems but it disadvantag­es and alienates women entirely.

The reason why education is an inalienable right is that human development relies on it. We need it to develop skills, gain employ­ment, or just remain productive members of society. To rob an en­tire segment of the population of this right is abhorrent and a gross violation of human rights. This too comes against the backdrop of an economic crisis that has caused a host of hardships of its own: caus­ing extreme poverty and hunger.

Surely this warrants action by the international community but so far, we have only statements expressing deep concern. Talks have remained unproductive and the atrocious acts being committed have now been placed low on the list of priorities after the instability that is growing across the globe. But if there is one thing that is clear, it is that as long as Afghanistan is left to its own devices, more restrictions will follow until eventually, there is no preventative measure that can be taken