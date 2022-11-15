Share:

I want to create awareness among people about pollution through your respected column in the newspaper. Today the world has become very materialistic. Wor­ship has desensitized us to the pol­lution problems we have created for ourselves and our society.

Pollution has become danger­ous for mankind. We must under­stand that today the world is pre­occupied with the problem of pollution control. Despite passing many laws, our country has failed to control pollution. Environmen­tal pollution such as air pollution, soil pollution, water pollution and noise pollution pose the biggest problem. We have reduced the forest from 50% to 8% and have stopped planting trees. Recently our government has realized the seriousness of this problem. Vari­ous steps have been taken to keep the environment pollution free.

More attention is being paid to afforestation. Environmental awareness is a social need. Help­ing to keep the environment free from pollution is not only the duty of the government but also the so­cial responsibility of everyone. It is a service not only to oneself but to the entire humanity.

BABAR HAYAT,

Karach