I want to create awareness among people about pollution through your respected column in the newspaper. Today the world has become very materialistic. Worship has desensitized us to the pollution problems we have created for ourselves and our society.
Pollution has become dangerous for mankind. We must understand that today the world is preoccupied with the problem of pollution control. Despite passing many laws, our country has failed to control pollution. Environmental pollution such as air pollution, soil pollution, water pollution and noise pollution pose the biggest problem. We have reduced the forest from 50% to 8% and have stopped planting trees. Recently our government has realized the seriousness of this problem. Various steps have been taken to keep the environment pollution free.
More attention is being paid to afforestation. Environmental awareness is a social need. Helping to keep the environment free from pollution is not only the duty of the government but also the social responsibility of everyone. It is a service not only to oneself but to the entire humanity.
BABAR HAYAT,
Karach