ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Asian Development Bank (ADB) Monday discussed financing of various WAPDA projects, including the construction of Naulong Multipurpose Dam Balochistan for which the bank is likely to provide a loan of $152 million. Asian Development Bank (ADB) has showed keen interest in financing of projects of Water and Power Development Authority(WAPDA), said spokesman WAPDA here. A 5-member delegation of Asian Development Bank (ADB), headed by its Country Director Yong Ye, called on Chairman WAPDA Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) here. Member (Finance) WAPDA and Member (Power) WAPDA were also present on the occasion. During the meeting with WAPDA authorities, the country director said that ADB and WAPDA have been partners in progress of water and hydropower resources in Pakistan since long. The delegation, during the meeting, showed keen interest in financing of WAPDA projects. According spokesman WAPDA, the delegation was briefed about clean and green energy generation plan of WAPDA to add low-cost cheap and environmentfriendly hydel electricity to the national grid for stabilizing power tariff in the country. The delegation was apprised that WAPDA projects have excellent investment opportunities. The delegation was further informed about the innovative financing strategy for under-construction WAPDA projects, Diamer Basha Dam and Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project in particular, and investment opportunities therein for international financial institutions. The portfolio of WAPDA’s upcoming projects, including Patan and Thakot Hydropower Projects, was also presented to the delegation for Projects Readiness Financing by ADB. The matters relating to financing of Naulong Dam Project were also discussed during the meeting. Meanwhile a source told The Nation that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) is likely to provide $152 million for the construction of Naulong Dam. Naulong Dam Project consisting of 186 ft. high and 2,996 ft. long zoned earth filled dam is proposed on Mula River with the total catchment area of 7,485 sq. km. The project will provide water storage of 242,163 AF with 199,956 AF live storage for irrigated agriculture of 47,000 acres in addition to drinking water facility and power generation of 4.4 MW. The project will result in flood mitigation, socio-economic uplift and poverty reduction in the area. The total approved cost of Naulong Dam project is Rs 43.797bn, which will be jointly shared by the federal government, government of Balochistan and ADB, the source added. Asian Development Bank will provide 62pc share, the federal government will provide 25pc, while 13pc will be furnished by the government of Balochistan, said the source.