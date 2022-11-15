Share:

One month after the “World Day Against The Death Penalty”, the United Nations General As­sembly passed a draft resolution calling for a moratorium on capital punishment on the basis that the death sentence was against the principles of human rights, despite some countries voting against the reso­lution and objecting that the framework was not in ac­cordance with their legal systems. One of the countries objecting was Pakistan.

While it seems on the surface level that Pakistan would be opposed to this resolution, considering bills calling for the televisation of death penalties, or audio recordings of executions are routinely floated on the floor of the parliaments and assemblies, particularly in the aftermath of some gruesome crime, the thought that Pakistan would place a moratorium on capital punish­ment, or would be against the death penalty, is not such a far-off perception. Pakistan has, in history, had few­er executions than many other countries, including the United States which is one of the countries where the death penalty is still in use in several states, and which left the International Court of Justice over refusal to re­voke the death penalty of some convicts. In fact, Paki­stan already had a moratorium on capital punishment in place for many years, until the ban was removed in the aftermath of the horrific 2014 Peshawar APS attack. Since then, Pakistan has unfortunately made use of the death penalty in terrorism cases.

It is understandable that the death penalty is a contro­versial topic, and different countries can have different stances on it, depending on the framework of their con­stitutions and societies. However, Pakistan’s objection to the resolution seems more political and symbolic than a principled stance. Not everyone agrees that the death penalty should be banned, but surely everyone agrees that wrongful convictions and executions are offences and should not exist—the resolution had been amended after objections to cater more to wrongful convictions. It gives a poor impression that Pakistan voted in favour of the amendment yet voted against the draft resolution.