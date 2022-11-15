Share:

LAHORE - The Commonwealth Chess Championship 2022 got underway in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Monday. The Chess Federation of Pakistan (CFP) has announced that FIDE Master and National Champion Amer Karim is representing Pakistan at the Commonwealth Chess Championship. After this event, Amer will also take part in the Grandmasters Chess Championship scheduled to be held from Nov 23 to 28. It may be noted here that Pakistan is participating in at least one international chess championship every month since June 2022, when the current management was elected.