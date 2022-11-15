Share:

LAHORE - The Amir S. Chinoy Group marked Pinktober, a global movement dedicated to raising breast cancer awareness among women, by hosting an evening for its group companies’ employees in Karachi. The honourable first lady of Pakistan, Mrs Samina Alvi was the chief guest on the occasion. In Asia, Pakistan has the largest rate of breast cancer. It is the second leading cause of death among women. An estimated 83,000 cases are being annually reported in our country, and over 40,000 deaths are caused by it, which is alarming. 1 in every 9 Pakistani women develops breast cancer at some stage of her life. “This day provokes all of us - especially women - to think about our health, how we can protect ourselves from a curable disease with periodic check-ups, lend support and help to the ones suffering and appreciate efforts of the caregivers and survivors who inspire us with their drive to beat cancer”, said First Lady, Mrs Samina Alvi. The session also included briefings from Prof. Dr.Naila A. Zahid, Head of Department, Department of Oncology, Liaquat National Hospital and Ms. Sadia Hamid, Clinical Psychologist, Department of Mental Healthshared useful tips on risks and impacts of breast cancer. The evening was followed with an inspiring survivor’s account of the illness, Ms. Sue Ellen, also an employee of Pakistan Cables Ltd. The Group companies showcased efforts undertaken over the years to promote awareness among staff and also other social areas where work to uplift vulnerable segments has been undertaken through its corporate social responsibility programs. “We encourage our employees to think positively about themselves and adopt preventive measures in their routine life, so as to avert the risks of breast cancer and ensure that early detection can have a great impact on their precious lives ”, said Kamal A. Chinoy, Director Amir S. Chinoy Group. The event was also attended by Yousuf Mirza (CEO, International Steel Ltd.), Fahd K. Chinoy (CEO-Pakistan Cables Ltd.), and senior management team from across the group companies that include International Industries Ltd., Pakistan Cables Ltd. and International Steel Ltd. p